Pros share air-conditioner maintenance advice ahead of summer weather

As the weather warms up, HVAC workers can help make sure your air conditioner is working to keep things cool.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - With weekend temperatures expected to make it feel like early summer in the Wichita area, there comes an annual reminder to make sure your air conditioners is in good working order.

Wednesday, 12 News spoke with D&M Mechanics, a Derby heating and cooling company, on what homeowners should know ahead of the summer heat.

Checking the outdoor unit and cleaning it off is a critical first step.

“You want to make sure all of the debris and buildup is away form the unit,” D&M Co-owner Matthew Mitchell said. “If your filter is blocked, that can add up to about a 15% increase in energy bills.

Not cleaning the HVAC system can lead to problems beyond excess energy use.

‘You start to build up cotton or debris on the outside coil and that can hinder the compressor from working correctly,” Mitchell explained. “It puts a strain on the condensing fan motors, can hinder the temperature inside and it can lessen the lifespan of the system.”

Other tips to consider include setting your thermostat at a consistently comfortable temperature, keeping the system from “going up and down a lot,” Mitchel said.

He emphasized the money-saving advantage to addressing maintenance ahead of the hot weather as opposed to calling for repairs down the road. Getting maintenance completed could save “a couple thousand dollars,” and lessen energy bills, Mitchell said.

