Does It Work? Aqua Vault

Testing the Aqua Vault for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s common knowledge that cell phones and water don’t mix, but is there a way to better enjoy summer activities and capture moments without worrying about damaging your device?

The makers of the Aqua Vault promise that their product can keep your phone dry and safe from damage while also allowing you to text and take photos. Does the Aqua Vault work as advertised? 12 News put it to the test for this week’s installment of Does It Work Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita

Latest News

dry Kansas wheat
Kansas wheat crop falling well short of previous hopes due to drought
dry Kansas wheat
Kansas Association of Wheat growers touring fields across the state
DIW: Aqua Vault
Does It Work? Aqua Vault
Wichita man known for anti-abortion activism dies in Nebraska plane crash