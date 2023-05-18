Does It Work? Aqua Vault

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s common knowledge that cell phones and water don’t mix, but is there a way to better enjoy summer activities and capture moments without worrying about damaging your device?

The makers of the Aqua Vault promise that their product can keep your phone dry and safe from damage while also allowing you to text and take photos. Does the Aqua Vault work as advertised? 12 News put it to the test for this week’s installment of Does It Work Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com