Callee, an African elephant, welcomed to Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo’s newest resident is Callee, an African elephant who arrived this week from the Omaha Zoo.

Callee has spent his few days in Wichita getting acclimated to his new home and the rest of the herd, including the females as the zoo aims to increase the species’ population.

The African elephant population is currently threatened due to poaching and trafficking for the illegal ivory trade. The zoo said a potential breeding program will help protect the population of African elephants in the United States for generations to come.

The zoo said this move closely mirrors the natural behavior of elephants in the wild. Adult males live together in small bachelor herds, while females live in multi-generational family groups. Males find females to breed with and then move on shortly after, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com