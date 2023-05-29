Father asks for prayers as 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boating incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter continues to recover in the hospital.

Rielynn was injured friday night after two boats collided at Winfield Lake.

“We went out to the lake for memorial weekend, we go to the lake a lot. My kids love outdoors,” said Martin.

With friends and family on the boat, including his young daughter, Rielynn, chad said the boat crashed into another one.

“When they made the impact, they flew off. Two of them my daughters and the other, their best friend,” said Martin. “My daughter, when she flew off she went and hit the other boat’s propeller.”

Martin said Rielynn was rushed to the hospital where she’s now recovering from devastating injuries.

“It crushed her skull, it is embedded in her brain. So, she had actual damaged pieces in her brain. They got that situated and put a plate in there, bolted it, fixed the bad part of the skull,” said Martin.

For now, Martin said all he can do is ask for prayers as he waits by his daughter’s side.

“I want prayers, prayers are everything. Prayers is what got my daughter to where she’s at now. Medical bills are gonna be tough, i think out the roof. I got another daughter to support, it’s gonna be tough,” said Martin.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the person injured in the incident. If you would like to donate, click here.

