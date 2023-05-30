Bulldozer submersion reported in N Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a bulldozer submission in the 2800 block of W. Keywest Ct. in north Wichita, southwest of Park City.

The Wichita Fire Department said crews responded to the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. A call was received that the bulldozer and “possibly the operator” went into the water while work was being done.

People are urged to stay away from the area while emergency crews work.

There will be rescue teams in and on the water with divers and equipment to work the scene.

