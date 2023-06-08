Does It Work? Smart Table Water Dispenser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you ever wake up in the middle of the night, thirsty? What if there was an item you could keep on your nightstand that fills up your glass, saving you from having to walk to the kitchen?

Amazon’s Smart Table Water Dispensers are promised to deliver on making that “what if” a reality. Does it work as advertised? 12 News put it to the test.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com