Nurses at Ascension Via Christi concerned for hospital safety after rape arrest

Miguel Rodela was charged with four counts of rape after police said he assaulted three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
By KWCH Staff and Branden Stitt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis are questioning the hospital system’s safety measures and want to know how a man accused of raping three patients was able to get into the hospital during the middle of the night.

Miguel Rodela made his first appearance in a Sedgwick County courtroom on Wednesday. He’s charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery.

Unionized nurses from St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals are set to strike on June 27. They said safety is their number one concern and it’s one of the main reasons for the one-day strike week. They said they’re also concerned about what they call a lack of transparency and want to see changes.

“These are concerns that nurses have had for a long time. We’ve been to management. Unfortunately, this is a trend that’s continuing, and it’s getting worse,” said Lisa Watson, a nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Watson said the nurses’ other concerns include workplace violence and measures that can be implemented to make things better for patients. But she said their issues aren’t being addressed by hospital management.

“Anything that would make nurses and patients feel safe in the hospital, but when they’re publicly avoiding things like rapes in the hospital, they’re not going to get people to work here,” said Watson.

Ascension Via Christi released the following statement to 12 News:

“The safety of our patients and associates is of the utmost importance to us. We continue to review our security measures and implement new procedures and workplace safety education for all of our associates as opportunities for improvement are identified.”

