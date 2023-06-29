1 critically injured in shooting west of Riverside

EMS took one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting in the...
EMS took one person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting in the 500 block of North Gordon, west or Wichita's Riverside neighborhood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - EMS took one person to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting call reported late Wednesday night in the 500 block of North Gordon, west of the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call from the scene coming in about 10:36 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information including details on what led up to the shooting and whether police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the case.

