1 critically injured in shooting west of Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - EMS took one person to a Wichita hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting call reported late Wednesday night in the 500 block of North Gordon, west of the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed the emergency call from the scene coming in about 10:36 p.m. 12 News sent a crew to gather information including details on what led up to the shooting and whether police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the case.

