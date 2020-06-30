Advertisement

Affidavit: Man’s blood alcohol level 3X legal limit in deadly crash involving radio personality Don Hall

(Wichita police arrested 43-year-old Ray Watkins for 2nd-degree murder in connection with a deadly crash that killed 70-year-old radio personality, Don Hall.)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of causing the crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit, according to a court document.

A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday said Ray Watkins had a 0.243 blood alcohol on the day of the crash. The Kansas legal limit in Kansas is 0.08.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to Kellogg and Rock Road at 4:30 a.m. on April 29 where they found two “severely damaged” vehicles. The initial investigation revealed a 2000 Lincoln LS was south on Rock Road and the 2012 Lincoln MK4 was east on Kellogg when the two collided at the intersection.

Officers found Hall in the driver’s seat of the 2012 Lincoln MK4 unresponsive. He was extricated from the vehicle by the fire department but attempted life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found Watkins still seated in his vehicle and noticed an empty alcohol bottle at his feet. When Watkins moved over to the passenger’s seat due to his door being jammed shut, an officer noticed an empty Modelo beer bottle on the passenger’s side floorboard, according to the affidavit.

After being treated by EMS, Watkins was placed into the back of a police vehicle unrestrained. An officer then noticed a “moderate odor of alcohol coming from Watkins” and offered to give him a series of field sobriety tests. Watkins refused. He also refused to submit to a blood test to determine his blood alcohol content.

The affidavit said while in the backseat of the police cruiser, Watkins asked what was going on and said he thought he ran a red light. During a post-Miranda interview, Watkins acknowledged that he had been driving a vehicle and had been involved in an accident. He admitted to drinking beer prior to driving. When he asked about how much had to drink, according to the affidavit, Watkins responded, “probably too much.”

At 8:14 a.m., police obtained a search warrant for three vials of blood from Watkins. The blood was submitted to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center for testing. The results showed Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was 0.243 which exceeds Kansas’ legal limit of 0.08.

Wichita police arrested Watkins and booked him into the Sedgwick County jail for second-degree murder. He was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

