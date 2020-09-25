President of Wichita State University resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - After less than a year on the job, Wichita State University President Jay Golden is stepping down. He was announced as the university’s next president in October of 2019.

Kansas Board of Regents Chair Bill Feuerborn has issued the following statement regarding the decision:

"Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents. The Board is thankful for his service. We are appreciative of his hard work and dedication to the university and are grateful for his commitment to serving students. We wish him well in all his future endeavors.

Wichita State Provost Rick Muma will serve as acting president while the Board considers options for an interim president. We are thankful that Rick is willing to step into this role."

Golden’s resignation comes months after he received backlash for not featuring a virtual speech from Ivanka Trump for WSU Tech’s June 5 commencement.

On June 10, the Kansas Board of Regents met but did not confirm a decision concerning Golden’s future with Wichita State. The following statement was issued at that time.

“During these unprecedented times, our universities have been forced to make quick decisions and act swiftly without the normal process of including all our stakeholders in decision making. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve communications during times of crisis. We look forward to strengthening relationships with students, alumni and friends. It is vital that all stakeholders join us in this effort.”

The board said it was “committed to working with our universities and colleges to support and promote freedom of speech and diversity and inclusion.” A sentiment that Golden echoed, adding, “I look forward to continuing our efforts in advancing the mission and vision of Wichita State University for all of Shocker Nation.”

Eyewitness News has calls into Golden, the university and KBOR for more details about what may have prompted the decison.

