Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State

February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG MARSHALL looks on during the American Athletic Conference basketball game being played at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Temple upset #16 Wichita State 81-79 in overtime. (Credit Image: � Ken Inness via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The news of Gregg Marshall’s resignation from Wichita State University earlier this week was soon followed by the financial terms of the separation. The now-former Shocker men’s head basketball coach will collect a $7.75 million buyout. Thursday, an open-records request unveiled the details of that buyout.

Marshall will collect the buyout total over six years. Thursday, Eyewitness News learned he’ll receive a little more than $48,000 every two weeks over the next six years, starting on Dec. 11. In all, that amounts to 156 payments.

A separate agreement of $250,000 will be paid out ina lump sum by Wichita State University and the university’s Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Wichita State also will pay for Marshall’s membership to the Flint Hills National Gold Club and Crestview Country Club through the end of this year. Under the agreement, Marshall is required to cooperate with any future investigations and transitions.

His resignation marked the end of a more-than-month-long investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse. Wichita State hired a St. Louis-based firm to investigate the claims. The university said it will not make findings in the investigation public because they are considered confidential personnel records. The Intercollegiate Athletic Association will pay the cost of the investigation, meaning state tax dollars won’t be used. The school said money for the buyout also will not include state or public money.

