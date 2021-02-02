2 Wichita Police officers injured after short chase in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were rammed by a vehicle in northeast Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious person call around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. When police located the vehicle from that call, a short chase began.

That chase ended at 29th and Rock Road, when the officer was rammed from behind by another vehicle.

“Another vehicle overtook them from behind at such excessive speeds that it struck the police vehicle and launched through the parking lot, taking down several telephone poles right there,” WPD Lt. Scott Moon said.

Police said that vehicle kept going and took out several other utility poles before ramming another police vehicle.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

The vehicle police were initially chasing got away.

Rock Road is closed in the southbound lanes near 29th Street.

