Advertisement

2 Wichita Police officers injured after short chase in NE Wichita

Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were rammed by a vehicle in northeast Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious person call around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. When police located the vehicle from that call, a short chase began.

That chase ended at 29th and Rock Road, when the officer was rammed from behind by another vehicle.

“Another vehicle overtook them from behind at such excessive speeds that it struck the police vehicle and launched through the parking lot, taking down several telephone poles right there,” WPD Lt. Scott Moon said.

Police said that vehicle kept going and took out several other utility poles before ramming another police vehicle.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

The vehicle police were initially chasing got away.

Rock Road is closed in the southbound lanes near 29th Street.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
A man was found dead outside an abandoned church in the 1000 block of N Ash Monday morning.
Wichita Police investigating body found near abandoned church
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

Latest News

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Child injured in early morning shooting in east Topeka
Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas
COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Sedgwick County
Curtis Glasscock
Long-time Bucs fan in Wichita preps for Super Bowl LV
Curtis Glasscock stands out on Sundays as a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, living in Wichita.
Rare Bucs fan in Wichita making trip to Tampa for Super Bowl LV