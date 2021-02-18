Houston furniture stores opened as warming shelters

HOUSTON (CNN) - A Houston furniture store owner has opened his doors to those who have been without power or heat for more than 24 hours.

Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” owns the stores. He opened two of his gallery furniture locations as warming centers to help his fellow Houstonians deal with the fallout from a massive winter storm.

McIngvale is not only providing beds, couches, and chairs to exhausted Texans, he’s also supplying free food, coffee, hot chocolate, and blankets.

He also hired security guards to keep the stores safe.

McIngvale said it’s part of what he’s obligated to do as a human being.

“Well, my parents always taught me that the essence of living is giving. And the catholic church I went to taught me that to whom much has been given much is expected. And let’s face it, the customers of Texas have been great to us over the past 40 years. It’s not our privilege to do this. It’s not our right to do this. It’s our obligation. This is what we were put on the earth to do is help other people.”

McIngvale also made news in 2017 for opening his stores to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

