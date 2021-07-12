Advertisement

Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death

Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry expresses sorrows following the death of Abiel Valenzuela Zapata.
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this...
Tiny Teeth said in the statement: "Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred. Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine."(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through their attorney, Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry has released a statement following the death of a three-year-old boy while receiving treatment at the dental office.

Abiel Zapata died Tuesday, July 9 after going to Tiny Teeth because of cavities.

The attorney for the dental office said they haven’t experienced this kind of incident before.

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to understand why.
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to understand why.

