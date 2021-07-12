Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through their attorney, Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry has released a statement following the death of a three-year-old boy while receiving treatment at the dental office.

Abiel Zapata died Tuesday, July 9 after going to Tiny Teeth because of cavities.

The attorney for the dental office said they haven’t experienced this kind of incident before.

Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry is devastated by the death of Abiel Valenzuela Zapata. We are praying for the family during this time and ask for the community to do so, as well. Like Abiel’s family, we, too, want to understand how this tragic event may have occurred. Our practice has never experienced an incident like this, and we had no reason to expect this procedure would be anything other than routine. We would like to thank the EMS first responders who arrived only a few minutes after we called 911. They continued the CPR efforts we had begun and worked feverishly to save Abiel.

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure.

