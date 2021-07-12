Wichita pediatric dentistry releases a statement following patient’s death
Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry expresses sorrows following the death of Abiel Valenzuela Zapata.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through their attorney, Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry has released a statement following the death of a three-year-old boy while receiving treatment at the dental office.
Abiel Zapata died Tuesday, July 9 after going to Tiny Teeth because of cavities.
The attorney for the dental office said they haven’t experienced this kind of incident before.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.