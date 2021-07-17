Advertisement

Scattered storms today and Sunday - locally heavy rain and flooding

More storms later today
More storms later today
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms today and Sunday will produce heavy downpours and lightning, a few may produce a wet microburst with wind gusts to 50-60 mph. Widespread severe storms are not expected through Monday.

A tropical, humid airmass, combined with several surface boundaries are the reasons for the liquid sunshine this weekend. Storms this morning with more storms redeveloping this afternoon, in areas where storms are currently occurring across central and southern Kansas. No significant changes in the weather pattern on Sunday- so more scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Storms are expected to be a little stronger Sunday evening as a complex of storms moving out of Nebraska pushes southward through the entire state during late day and early evening hours.

Showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast for Monday before drier weather moves in Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s to low 90s through Wednesday before temperatures return to normal towards the end of the week. Dry weather and much warmer Thursday through next weekend. Highs in the 90s to near 100.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms possible. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 86

Tonight: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 85 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds

Wed: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

