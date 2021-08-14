Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Battalion Chief Bill Harmon described an early morning structure fire at Coach’s Grill and Bar as a”total loss”.

Harmon told 13 NEWS Lyon Co. Dispatch was called around 4:45 am Saturday morning on a report of a structure fire.

Harmon said the flames were put out between 9:30 and 10 am.

He said an early investigation shows the fire started in the kitchen area of the restaurant but the source of the fire is under investigation.

The Battalion Chief did not know the estimated cost of damage of the fire but said the building itself is a “total loss” and the fire burned the roof off the building.

He said the only way anything can be rebuilt is if the building is bulldozed.

Harmon said no one was injured but investigators are looking to see if anyone was in the building.

Previous story published at 9:12 am

Fire crews in Lyon Co. are cleaning up a structure fire in Emporia.

WIBW’s weather camera in Emporia captured smoke coming out of what appeared to be Coach’s Grill and Bar just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

Crews appeared to battling smoke throughout the building.

Lyon Co. dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were battling a structure fire in Emporia but did not confirm where.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

