Advertisement

Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire

The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure fire at Coach's Grill and Bar on Saturday, August 14, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Battalion Chief Bill Harmon described an early morning structure fire at Coach’s Grill and Bar as a”total loss”.

Harmon told 13 NEWS Lyon Co. Dispatch was called around 4:45 am Saturday morning on a report of a structure fire.

Harmon said the flames were put out between 9:30 and 10 am.

He said an early investigation shows the fire started in the kitchen area of the restaurant but the source of the fire is under investigation.

The Battalion Chief did not know the estimated cost of damage of the fire but said the building itself is a “total loss” and the fire burned the roof off the building.

He said the only way anything can be rebuilt is if the building is bulldozed.

Harmon said no one was injured but investigators are looking to see if anyone was in the building.

Previous story published at 9:12 am

Fire crews in Lyon Co. are cleaning up a structure fire in Emporia.

WIBW’s weather camera in Emporia captured smoke coming out of what appeared to be Coach’s Grill and Bar just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

Crews appeared to battling smoke throughout the building.

Lyon Co. dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were battling a structure fire in Emporia but did not confirm where.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Shooting at MacArthur and Broadway
Man shot at S. Wichita business
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Wichita Armyworm
Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in need of fleece blanket donations

Latest News

Census data points to decreasing influence of rural areas
Population shifts in Kansas set up redistricting changes
Wichita landscaping companies swamped with calls to combat armyworms
Wichita landscaping companies swamped with calls to combat armyworms
Census data points to decreasing influence of rural areas
Census data points to decreasing influence of rural areas
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Pompeo weighs in on Afghanistan exit, touches on political future
Garden City Community College
Garden City Community College offering vaccine incentives