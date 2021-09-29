Advertisement

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in SE Wichita deadly shooting

Teviaun Sebastian, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and...
Teviaun Sebastian, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in a Sept. 23 deadly shooting in SE Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita man faces charges including first-degree murder in a deadly shooing last Thursday, Sept. 23 in southeast Wichita. Teviaun Sebastian is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The Wichita Police Department said one of two men injured in the shooing on South Mission, near Lincoln and Oliver, died from his injuries. Police identified that man as 66-year-old Greg Cummings. Police said a 37-year-old man was also shot and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 5-year-old boy sustained a graze wound on his back shoulder and was treated at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Sebastian went to the home on Mission and asked for the 37-year-old. Police said when the man came to the door, Sebastian fired multiple rounds that struck him and grazed the child on the front porch.

“Sebastian then ran on foot to the south and shot the 66-year-old male who was standing outside,” police said. “Several shots struck a neighboring residence of the 37-year-old, and several witnesses were outside at the time of the shooting who were not injured.”

Officers found Sebastian on foot in the 1000 block of South Woodlawn, armed with two handguns.

“Sebastian put down both guns and was arrested without further incident,” police said. “Officers recovered both of the guns.”

