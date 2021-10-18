Police identify man killed at east Wichita apartment complex on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the 21-year-old man killed in a shooting in the 600 block of S Eastern as Desabian Williams.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots at the Eastgate Apartments. Witnesses said there were multiple victims.

Officers arrived and found Williams dead inside one of the apartment buildings. They also found an extensive crime scene that included multiple firearms and numerous evidentiary items. Witnesses reported seeing additional victims leaving the scene.

Shortly after the initial call, another 911 call was made from a restaurant in the 100 block of South Rock Road. One of the victims from the shooting was found there and taken to an area hospital by EMS. Another victim later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. The two male victims remain hospitalized at this time. The investigation is ongoing into their involvement and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about what occurred is asked to contact WPD detectives at 316-268- 4407 or the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282.

