Teen critically injured in apparent accidental shooting in SW Wichita

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a 13-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following what investigators believe was an accidental shooting a home in southwest Wichita. Police responded to the call at about 6:15 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4300 block of South Bernita, near MacArthur and Seneca.

Wichita Police Sgt. Clayton Schuler said while it didn’t appear that there was any foul play on the call, investigators expected to remain on scene through late Monday night as they worked to piece together exactly what led up to the shooting.

While police didn’t disclose the extent of the 13-year-old’s injuries, Schuler confirmed the teen’s condition as critical. Police likely will provide further information Tuesday morning at its daily briefing. Stick with us for updates once we’re able to confirm further details.

