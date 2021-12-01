Advertisement

Child, suspect dead and 2 injured in Kansas City, Kansas

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Wyandotte County officials say a man who barricaded himself inside a home shot two children and a woman before shooting himself.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office says the suspect and one of the children died after the shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas home Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a shooting at Wellborn Park found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene and later barricaded himself inside the house. When officers entered the home, they found the suspect dead and one of the children dead, with the second child injured. The woman and the other child were hospitalized.

