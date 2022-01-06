Historic Delano cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade amid rising COVID cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rise in cases of COVID-19 is leading to cancellations across the nation. It’s also impacting events right here in Wichita and Kansas.

Historic Delano announced Thursday that it will not move forward in planning Wichita’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 2022 due to the continuing uncertainty of COVID-19.

Organizers Nancy and Cameron Lawrence issued the following statement regarding the cancellation:

“For the past two years, frequent thought goes into balancing the risk and reward of putting on a public event for the community. Even for an outdoor event, the divisive views on what we should and shouldn’t do each day are a cause for concern. Less people are interested in participating and attending the parade due to personal health risks> lack of overall turn out, and potential contempt for supporting a public gathering. We know many of you have been excited for the parade to continue in full force and so are we! However, at this time we need to be patient so that others who are less comfortable can feel safe within the community that we all share.”

Other COVID cancellations:

