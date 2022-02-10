Advertisement

Week of February 7: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Direct Care Professional - FT and PT Weekends | Heartspring | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844786 | Sign-on Bonus for FT Weekend paraeducators from now until February 28th; $250 upon completion of new hire training, $250 at 60 days, $500 at 6 months, $500 at 1 year; Must remain on weekend shift for 1 year minimum

TUESDAY: Medical Technologist, Immunohematology Reference Lab | American Red Cross | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844804 | Other positions available: Donor Center Phlebotomist, Blood Collection Staff with CDL, Clinical Services Nurse Specialist, Supply Assistant, and many more local and statewide positions

WEDNESDAY: Triage Nurse-LPN or RN (Bilingual) | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844809 | This is Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm phone triage work in a clinic setting; Not physically demanding like bedside nursing; No evening or weekend hours - offers a great work/life balance

THURSDAY: Full-Time Paramedic | Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11835882 | PT version of the Paramedic position also available plus opportunities for EMTs who might be working towards a Paramedic position as a goal

FRIDAY: Certified Nursing Assistant (3rd Shift) | Starkey, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844814 | Paid on-the-job training, Excellent health benefits, Paid time off and holidays, Flexible schedules, Paid referral bonuses, Discounted YMCA memberships, PT positions also available

