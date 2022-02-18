Advertisement

Wichita man charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly double shooting

Brandon Prouse Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13 killings of...
Brandon Prouse Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13 killings of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting deaths of a man and a woman from Wichita made his first appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard the formal charges against him.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr., of Wichita, faces two counts of first-degree murder. With the two counts on the murder charge, a Sedgwick County District Court judge set Prouse’s bond at $1 million.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13 (Sunday), Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of South Erie. On that call, officers found 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-yaer-old Connor O’Callaghan wounded. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a resident of the home where the shooting happened found 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and O’Callaghan wounded and called police. Galloway and O’Callaghan died from their injuries.

“The investigation revealed Prouse and the victims are known to each other and were at the home when a disturbance ensued. During the disturbance, Prouse shot both victims and then fled from the scene,” the Wichita Police Department said in a Feb. 15 news release. “This was not a random incident and is believed to involve illegal and dangerous drugs.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Feb. 17 winter strom dropped more than five inches of snow in some parts of Wichita.
Storm clears, road conditions improve in and around Wichita
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the county confirmed.
Marion County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications
Heavy snow falling in Wichita area.
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm hammering south-central Kansas
Wichita firefighters were forced to go defensive on a 2-alarm fire Thursday afternoon near...
Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita

Latest News

money generic
High gas prices impacting drivers, business owners
Composer Florence Price
Wichita Symphony ‘Masterpiece’ celebrates Black History Month
Gabriel Sanchez
Inmate escapes from Hutchinson Correctional Facility
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
President Biden approves Kansas disaster declaration