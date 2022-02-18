Wichita man charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly double shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting deaths of a man and a woman from Wichita made his first appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard the formal charges against him.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr., of Wichita, faces two counts of first-degree murder. With the two counts on the murder charge, a Sedgwick County District Court judge set Prouse’s bond at $1 million.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13 (Sunday), Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of South Erie. On that call, officers found 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-yaer-old Connor O’Callaghan wounded. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a resident of the home where the shooting happened found 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and O'Callaghan wounded and called police.

“The investigation revealed Prouse and the victims are known to each other and were at the home when a disturbance ensued. During the disturbance, Prouse shot both victims and then fled from the scene,” the Wichita Police Department said in a Feb. 15 news release. “This was not a random incident and is believed to involve illegal and dangerous drugs.”

