Advertisement

Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said Friday that is has identified 56-year-old Jay Shrum of Wichita and 59-year-old Marni Shrum of Wichita as the victims of what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place in the 15000 block of W. Maple.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, WPD conducted a welfare check at an RV park in the 15000 block of W. Maple. A 911 caller reported not being able to get a hold of either Jay or Marni. Officers and located Jay and Marni deceased in an RV from apparent gunshot wounds. It is believed that this is a domestic violence murder/suicide incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. The case number is 22C011164.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and...
Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235
From waiting by the window to saying goodbye - Billie Collins mourns the loss of her husband...
Wife mourns the loss of her husband who battled impacts of COVID for more than 570 days
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Fire near intersection of W Dayton and S Osage.
Wichita Fire crews respond to house fire in west Wichita

Latest News

Store takes Russian vodka off shelves
Local liquor store takes Russian vodka off shelves
Surveillance footage of an armed robbery at a Wichita Dollar Tree this month.
Wichita Police seek information on armed robbery at Dollar Tree
Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Former Wichita State basketball player Toure’ Murry escapes Ukraine, bound for US
Gov. Laura Kelly, who had been calling on Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to...
Gov. Kelly requests meeting with Kansas BOE chair, education commissioner following suspension decision