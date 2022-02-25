Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said Friday that is has identified 56-year-old Jay Shrum of Wichita and 59-year-old Marni Shrum of Wichita as the victims of what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place in the 15000 block of W. Maple.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, WPD conducted a welfare check at an RV park in the 15000 block of W. Maple. A 911 caller reported not being able to get a hold of either Jay or Marni. Officers and located Jay and Marni deceased in an RV from apparent gunshot wounds. It is believed that this is a domestic violence murder/suicide incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. The case number is 22C011164.

