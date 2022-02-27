Advertisement

Police chase ends in crash, killing one person.

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed one man is dead after a Norton County trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for erratic driving on U283 just south of Phillipsburg.

The man continued to drive, but the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention causing the car to drive into a ditch, killing the man.

