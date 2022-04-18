Week of April 18: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, we’re featuring jobs with municipalities in Kansas.

MONDAY: Plant Operator (A) - 622 - Pumping and Production | City of Wichita | Wichita | $19.63–$27.74 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11952048 | Benefits include: •Health Insurance, Virtual Care Visits, Prescription Drug Insurance, Dental Insurance, Vision Insurance •Basic Term Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, Long Term Care Insurance, Wellness •Vacation Pay, Sick Pay, Paid Holidays

TUESDAY: City Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer | City of Haysville | Haysville | $20.25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11956078 | The City of Haysville offers an extensive benefits package that includes personal holidays, sick leave, KPERS retirement and vacation after one year of service. •The City operates a wellness incentive program that with participation offers paid time off

WEDNESDAY: IT Technician | City of Derby | Derby | $23.24 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11906811 | •The City of Derby provides the following benefits for full-time employees (minimum of 36 hours per week) •Medical, Dental, Flexible Spending Accounts, Wellness Program •Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Retirement Plan, Deferred Compensation Plan •Health Club Corporate Memberships, Employee Assistance Program, Tuition Reimbursement, Holidays, Bonus Recognition Program, Leave, Bereavement Leave

THURSDAY: Maintenance Tech I | City of Park City | Park City | $15.18-$13.18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11813034 | •Health insurance where the City pays 100% of the premium. •City funded Health Reimbursement Account to offset insurance deductible, coinsurance, and copays. •Dental, Vision, Flexible Spending Account, LegalShield, AFLAC, Supplemental Plans, KPERS Retirement, Vacation, Sick Leave and 11 paid Holidays •Training Opportunities and College Tuition Reimbursement, On-site fitness facility and Employee Assistance Program to provide counseling and education to employees and their families

FRIDAY: Journeyman Lineman | City of Augusta | Augusta | $23.68 - $39.46 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11964307 | The City of Augusta offers a comprehensive suite of benefits to promote health and financial security for employees and their families. • Most benefits are available to full-time employees, working 30 or more hours per week. •Medical, Dental, Vision, Pharmacy, Life and AD&D, Flexible Spending Accounts, Wellness Program, Telemedicine, Zero-Cost Medical Procedures, Retirement • Supplemental Benefits include: Voluntary Life, Accident, Cancer Hospital, Short Term Disability, Pre-Paid Legal, Identity Theft Protection, Pet Insurance, Gym Membership

