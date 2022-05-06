Dodge City police: Teens committing crimes in scavenger-hunt-style game

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department shared new information about a popular game among teens that involves committing crimes. Police said it’s part of a scavenger-hunt-style challenge where teens are given a list of tasks that may include battery, criminal damage, alcohol and drugs and even sexual acts.

Earlier this week, Dodge City police said teens attacked a woman while she was out jogging. At about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers responded to the call in which a 26-year-old woman reported a battery. She told officers she was running when a red truck pulled over to the side of the road.

“She said she continued running past the truck when she felt an impact to her head and back. She turned around to see two males running back to the truck,” police said. “When the truck pulled away she noticed four or five other males in the truck and took down the license plate number. It was determined that the suspects threw eggs at the victim.”

In a message posted on the department’s Facebook page, Dodge City police emphasized that parents need to speak with their teens, warning of potential legal consequences for those who participate in the dangerous challenge.

“Parents—now is the time to prevent your kid from suffering the consequences of their potential poor choices,” a message from Dodge City’s police chief said. “Don’t wait or disregard this heads up. Take responsibility for your kids now. If you don’t teach them to govern themselves properly, the only thing left is the state to do it for you. To our innocent citizens, be advised that most of these criminal acts are to be done to unsuspecting strangers just like the 26-year-old woman out jogging. Please be aware of your surroundings and stay safe out there.”

