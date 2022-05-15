Advertisement

Teen critically injured in downtown Hit and Run

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near Douglas and Wabash Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. last night, Off-Duty officers found an unresponsive 18-year-old at the QuikTrip on Douglas and Washington. Officers learned that he was driving down Douglas when a black truck struck his vehicle. The man in the truck fled the scene and continued driving down Douglas toward the QuikTrip.

The 18-year-old followed the truck, and the two began to argue at the Quicktrip. The man in the truck attempted to leave the QuikTrip, but the 18-year-old blocked him and reached into the truck to turn off the ignition.

The truck then began driving away but stopped at the intersection of Douglas and Wabash, where the 18-year-old was found with severe injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for critical injuries.

The driver of the black truck tried to flee the scene again but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

