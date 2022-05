WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a drive-by shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of S Clifton.

It was reported there were multiple witnesses, but there are no other details available at this time. We will provide them as they become available.

