Wichita police investigating several weekend shooting calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating six crimes from over the Memorial Day weekend in which officers responded to shooting incidents involving injuries and/or property damage.

The first case is from Friday with five additional cases happening Sunday. There were no life-threatening injuries on any of the calls on which police haven’t made any arrests. With that, the WPD reached out to the public with information, hoping to get leads that will lead them to suspects.

In the first case reported late Friday night, May 27, in Planeview, Wichita police responded to “a volley of gunfire in the area of Planeview Park, in the 2800 block of South Dunkin. On the call, reported about 11:30 p.m. officers checked the area and located a scene, but did not find any suspects or potential victims.

Five calls that followed all happened within a three-hour window Sunday night, May 29. At about 8 p.m. police said officers responded to Wesley Hospital where a 23-year-old man arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed an unknown suspect shot him several times in the area of Ninth Street North and Grove.

“Officers checked the area and did not locate a scene,” Wichita police said.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a disturbance-with-a-weapon call at the QuikTrip in the 1600 block of South Oliver. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman who reported, while pumping gas, seeing “an unknown female” point a gun and fire one time, causing damage to her windshield. Police said the suspect, described as a Black female with a heavy build, fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. The woman who reported the crime was not injured.

About one hour later officers responded to two calls in separate parts of town, both reported about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. One call reported gunshots at a residence. The other was a shooting call.

In the 2300 block of West Pawnee, WPD officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home. Officers arrived to find the home was struck. A 41-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 17-year-old male, a 50-year-old man and an infant were inside. No one was injured. Police said they haven’t identified a suspect in this case.

In the shooting call reported about the same time Sunday, WPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Volutsia where they found a 27-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. That man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said the investigation revealed the man was inside his home with a man and a woman when an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots, striking the home and the man. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

On the final call reported a little before 11 p.m. Sunday, WPD officers responded to a drive-by-shooting call in the 500 block of North Dellrose.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they contacted several witnesses who reported hearing several gunshots in the area,” police said.

Officers found a scene, but no injuries were reported. Police also did not locate a suspect on this call.

“If anyone has information on these cases, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111,” Wichita police said.

