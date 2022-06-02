Advertisement

Public invited to race Wichita police, other law enforcement agencies

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is inviting out those with the need for speed to a legal.

The “Beat the Heat” event was so successful last year, that the police department is bringing it back, in partnership with Mel Hambleton Ford.

“Everyone that wants to race or wanted to race their buddies, this is a safe place to do it. And you’ll get to see exactly how fast your car is it will tell you the mile an hour and time and everything,” said Nick Roberts with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing.

Last year, 5,000 people were in attendance. This year, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join in on the fun.

“It’s not necessarily the racing as it is more important to really engage with our community aside from a crisis, aside from a 911 call and be able to really be able to get to know our community and really our racing community. Not often do we get to talk to each other and this is a great way to do so,” said Officer Paul Cruz, with the Wichita Police Department.

The event will take place at the Kansas International Dragway on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $20 for each racer, and you will need to sign a waiver. If you want to go watch, the price is $8 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Patterson
Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Torrential rain caused street flooding and stalled vehicles across Wichita Tuesday night, May 31.
LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

Latest News

As summer quickly approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Wichita area are gearing up...
Wichita Westlake Ace Hardware stores kick off annual fan drive
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers in Wichita on Friday
Horse rescued from Mulvane property.
Owner of stable fostering more than a dozen animals rescued from flooding near Mulvane
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight