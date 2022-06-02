Public invited to race Wichita police, other law enforcement agencies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is inviting out those with the need for speed to a legal.

The “Beat the Heat” event was so successful last year, that the police department is bringing it back, in partnership with Mel Hambleton Ford.

“Everyone that wants to race or wanted to race their buddies, this is a safe place to do it. And you’ll get to see exactly how fast your car is it will tell you the mile an hour and time and everything,” said Nick Roberts with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing.

Last year, 5,000 people were in attendance. This year, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join in on the fun.

“It’s not necessarily the racing as it is more important to really engage with our community aside from a crisis, aside from a 911 call and be able to really be able to get to know our community and really our racing community. Not often do we get to talk to each other and this is a great way to do so,” said Officer Paul Cruz, with the Wichita Police Department.

The event will take place at the Kansas International Dragway on Friday, June 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $20 for each racer, and you will need to sign a waiver. If you want to go watch, the price is $8 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

