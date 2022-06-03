Wichita police investigating after man shot while driving on highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a man is expected to be okay after he was shot while driving in north Wichita. It happened Thursday evening as the man was driving his SUV southbound on Interstate 135 from 13th Street.

Police said the man heard what he thought were gunshots, noticed the back window to his vehicle was shattered and felt pain in his neck. Realizing he’d been shot, police said the man drove himself to Wesley Medical Center on North Hillside. There, he received treatment for injuries police said are not life-threatening.

With an increase in violent crime, Wichita police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information about the shooting reported about 7 p.m. Thursday near 13th and I-135 should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

