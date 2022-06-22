Advertisement

Salina police release photo of van believed to be linked to missing man

Salina police have a van in their possession that they believe may be linked to the...
Salina police have a van in their possession that they believe may be linked to the disappearance of 44-year-old Nathan Thompson.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is seeking information in the disappearance of 44-year-old Nathan Thompson.

Police said they have a Chevrolet Express van in their possession that’s believed to have been used to facilitate Thompson’s disappearance.

On June 13, 2022, the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin in Salina. Once the fire was extinguished, the fire department determined no one was at home and the fire was classified as arson.

Salina police received information from neighbors that Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, had not been seen for about a week. Thompson’s family members had not spoken to him in the past seven days and were unaware of his location. In addition, he had failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14, 2022.

Anyone that has seen the van and/or its driver, information about Nathan Thompson’s whereabouts or the fire at 1635 Elgin, is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 and ask to speak to Detective Lemon, case 2022-17281. You may also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

