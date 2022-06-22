Advertisement

Wichita police search for pie thieves

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves.

Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.

If you have information on the suspects or the vehicle in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

