Advertisement

Riley County police: Teen reported missing from Manhattan could be in Wichita

Police said 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, could be in the Wichita area.
Police said 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, could be in the Wichita area.(Riley County Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a teen last seen early Thursday morning (July 7) in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. Police said 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, stands about 5′2, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weights about 120 pounds.

Rile County police said Nevin could be headed to or may be in the Wichita area. Anyone who might see Nevin or knows where they could be should call police at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
Accident near MacArthur and Ridge.
1 man killed, another injured in crash near MacArthur & Ridge
Alleged sword attacker.
Wichita Police looking for man who committed sword attack

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Southern Miss junior Matt Wallner celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the Golden Eagles'...
Wind Surge outfielder Matt Wallner tabbed for MLB Futures Game
Generic image of police line
Hutchinson gas leak causes street closures, evacuations
police lights
Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks