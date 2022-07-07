Riley County police: Teen reported missing from Manhattan could be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a teen last seen early Thursday morning (July 7) in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. Police said 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, stands about 5′2, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weights about 120 pounds.

Rile County police said Nevin could be headed to or may be in the Wichita area. Anyone who might see Nevin or knows where they could be should call police at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

