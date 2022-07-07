Advertisement

Wichita Police, other law enforcement hosting fentanyl Town Hall

Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl(DEA/MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local partners are hosting a Town Hall meeting next week to discuss Wichita’s fentanyl crisis.

The event happens on July 14 at 6 p.m. at Beggs Hall at Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center, 1845 Fairmount Street. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a question and answer session with speakers from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, DEA, Comcare, the Wichita Police Department, SACK and USD 259.

