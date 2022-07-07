Wichita Police, other law enforcement hosting fentanyl Town Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local partners are hosting a Town Hall meeting next week to discuss Wichita’s fentanyl crisis.

The event happens on July 14 at 6 p.m. at Beggs Hall at Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center, 1845 Fairmount Street. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a question and answer session with speakers from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, DEA, Comcare, the Wichita Police Department, SACK and USD 259.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.