Dodge City Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for help locating a person of interest who may be connected to a fatal stabbing.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Dodge City police officers responded to a stabbing call at the 2800 block of 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Dodge City resident Christian Zamora suffering from multiple stab wounds. Zamora was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Dodge City Police Department needs help locating a person of interest, 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas tag DEDPULL.

They ask if you know of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

