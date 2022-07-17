Advertisement

Dodge City Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing

27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.
27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.(Dodge City Police Department Facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for help locating a person of interest who may be connected to a fatal stabbing.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Dodge City police officers responded to a stabbing call at the 2800 block of 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Dodge City resident Christian Zamora suffering from multiple stab wounds. Zamora was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Dodge City Police Department needs help locating a person of interest, 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas tag DEDPULL.

They ask if you know of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ
The Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a fire...
8 vehicles damaged or destroyed in N. Wichita fire
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

Hot weather affecting pools
Hot temperatures might affect pool conditions.
Graphic
Benefits improve for Minor League players following recent MLB settlement
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
KWCH top stories for the week of July 10-16