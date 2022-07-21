Advertisement

3 officers gone from WPD, 3 suspended after text message investigation

Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and City Manager Robert Layton announced discipline for officers following an internal investigation into racist and homophobic text messages sent and shared by members of the department.

Three officers “terminated employment,” according to Moore, which the City of Wichita later clarified to mean they retired or resigned from the department. Three other officers were suspended for at least eight days without pay. In some instances, Layton imposed additional discipline to that which was levied by Moore, the interim Chief appointed in March following the departure of Gordon Ramsay.

The 13 officers investigated were identified as Officers A through M. The following is their discipline from Moore and/or Layton:

Officer A - Written reprimand for failure to use good judgment, must complete sensitivity training within 45 days

Officer B - Terminated employment

Officer C - Written reprimand for failure to use good judgment, must complete sensitivity training within 45 days

Officer D - Terminated employment

Officer E - No discipline

Officer F - No discipline

Officer G - No discipline

Officer H - No discipline

Officer I - Originally suspended eight days without pay for sharing inappropriate meme; Layton modified the discipline to a 15-day suspension without pay, the maximum allowed under the penalty of conduct unbecoming an officer. The officer will be on desk duty and prohibited from serving on special assignments until the officer completes a cultural assessment, training and coaching program conducted by a community psychologist and leadership coach.

Officer J - Originally suspended eight days without pay for racially inflammatory words; Layton modified the discipline to include desk duty until the officer completes a fitness for duty evaluation by a licensed clinical psychologist. The officer’s future role in the department will be determined by the outcome of the evaluation.

Officer K - Terminated employment

Officer L - No discipline

Officer M - Originally suspended eight days without pay for inappropriate images; Layton increased the suspension to the maximum 15 days without pay and additionally prohibited the officer from serving on special assignments until the officer completes a cultural assessment, training and coaching program.

