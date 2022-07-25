Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man who damaged several vehicles last Sunday (July 17) at the Davis Moore auto dealership in the 8200 block of West Kellogg.

At about 4 a.m. July 17, police describe “a criminal version of Turner and Hooch,” arriving on the Davis Moore lot where a man began damaging several vehicles as his dog followed along.

“Despite Shaggy and Scooby’s best efforts to remain undetected, they were captured extensively on surveillance video,” Wichita police said in a Facebook post.

From the surveillance footage, police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing about 5′9 and weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may recognize the man accused of the vehicle vandalism should call WPD Det. Paul Cruz at 316-268-4299 or email him at pcruz@wichita.gov and reference case number 22C044052.

