Advertisement

Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership

Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore dealership in W. Wichita.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man who damaged several vehicles last Sunday (July 17) at the Davis Moore auto dealership in the 8200 block of West Kellogg.

At about 4 a.m. July 17, police describe “a criminal version of Turner and Hooch,” arriving on the Davis Moore lot where a man began damaging several vehicles as his dog followed along.

“Despite Shaggy and Scooby’s best efforts to remain undetected, they were captured extensively on surveillance video,” Wichita police said in a Facebook post.

From the surveillance footage, police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing about 5′9 and weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may recognize the man accused of the vehicle vandalism should call WPD Det. Paul Cruz at 316-268-4299 or email him at pcruz@wichita.gov and reference case number 22C044052.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Triple digit temperatures continue
ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

Latest News

Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Hays board asked to remove satanism reference in dress code
Generic image of police line
KBI investigates deadly shooting in Chanute
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces unlawful sexual relations charges