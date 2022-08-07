Heavy police presence, SWAT on-scene in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD), SWAT team, and crisis negotiators are working to contact an armed man who barricaded himself inside of a home near W. 45th and N. Arkansas.

WPD Capt. Travis Easter says it started with a domestic disturbance call with reports of shots fired at 9 a.m. There are no reported injuries.

Easter says they believe 4 to 6 people total were involved in the disturbance.

He says the area surrounding the home is safe, and they’ve cleared people out of the neighborhood. As of 1 p.m., the scene is still active, and Arkansas St. is closed from 43rd to 47th St.

