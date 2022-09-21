Caney leaders call for conservation to avert water crisis

A water emergency in the Montgomery County town of Caney comes with its primary water source, the Little Caney River, running dry.(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Montgomery County town is facing a potentially big problem as its main water supply could be weeks away from running dry. The town of Caney, near the Oklahoma border, is warning water customers to either conserve or face penalties.

Last week, Caney issued a mandatory water conservation order due to low levels from its primary water source, the Little Caney River. The order restricts watering of lawns, or building exteriors. Anyone who violates the order could face fines or have service disconnected.

Caney resident Kelby Wright is among those concerned about a low water supply.

“Especially right now with as dry as the state has been all around,” he said.

Tuesday, 12 News reached out to the mayor of Caney’s office for an update on the city’s search for other water sources. As of late Tuesday night, the mayor’s office hasn’t yet responded. Last week, the Caney city clerk said the Kansas Water Office has to approve any changes.

