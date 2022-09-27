Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!

