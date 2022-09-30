Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon

Sun low on horizon
Sun low on horizon
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival.

“We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the morning and evening commutes. This requires drivers to exercise extra caution as it will be harder to see hazards,” the WPD said in its “Traffic Tip of the Week” shared on the department’s Facebook page.

AAA (Triple-A) offers the following guidance for driving into the sun (with the sun at eye level).

  • Invest in polarized sunglasses that can help to reduce glare.
  • Utilize your sun visor to help at least partially block the sun and allow you to more easily see the road in front of you.
  • Leave more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
  • Drive with your headlights to increase visibility to other drivers.

Additional tips include keeping your windshield clean, checking your windshield for pitting and cracks, not storing papers or other items on the dashboard, and if you’re having a difficult time seeing the road, use lane markings to help guide you.

‘Driving on a beautiful sunny day can provide stunning scenery, but it can also create a hazard if the driver’s view is compromised by a glaring sun,” AAA says. “...Rarely will visibility be absolutely perfect while driving, but if motorists know this and make the proper adjustments, you can minimize any additional risks that come with less-than-optimal visual conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Wichita Police Recruit Officer Trevon Morrison on...
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
Stabbing suspect Julian Gonzalez.
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
Swarms of unidentified bugs are causing headaches in a south Wichita neighborhood.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
Samuel Roman
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
Debra Brock says the contractor she hired took the money and never finished the job. She hired...
Left in the lurch: Contractor starts job, disappears

Latest News

American Academy of Pediatrics: Children with head lice should stay in school
CHS Refinery
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
Hurricane Ian
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian
CHS Refinery
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water in fuel production