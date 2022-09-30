Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival.

“We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the morning and evening commutes. This requires drivers to exercise extra caution as it will be harder to see hazards,” the WPD said in its “Traffic Tip of the Week” shared on the department’s Facebook page.

AAA (Triple-A) offers the following guidance for driving into the sun (with the sun at eye level).

Invest in polarized sunglasses that can help to reduce glare.

Utilize your sun visor to help at least partially block the sun and allow you to more easily see the road in front of you.

Leave more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Drive with your headlights to increase visibility to other drivers.

Additional tips include keeping your windshield clean, checking your windshield for pitting and cracks, not storing papers or other items on the dashboard, and if you’re having a difficult time seeing the road, use lane markings to help guide you.

‘Driving on a beautiful sunny day can provide stunning scenery, but it can also create a hazard if the driver’s view is compromised by a glaring sun,” AAA says. “...Rarely will visibility be absolutely perfect while driving, but if motorists know this and make the proper adjustments, you can minimize any additional risks that come with less-than-optimal visual conditions.”

