City of Wichita announces police chief finalists

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita on Monday announced it has narrowed the search for a new police chief to two candidates, Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan.

Knapp is a former Police Major who served with the Miami-Dade Police Department. He joined the department in 1994 and served for more than 26 years. He is currently an executive with a private-public safety technologies company.

Sullivan has more than 40 years of public safety experience and is a former Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations for the Philadelphia Police Department. He currently works in business development for a private-public safety equipment firm.

“I want to thank the work of our Police Chief Search Review Committee,” said Manager Robert Layton. “Their guidance and input has been especially helpful throughout the process, and has significantly helped shape this decision. I am very pleased that we have two outstanding candidates to be our next chief. They both have had long, exemplary careers at almost every level of police work and can bring a fresh perspective and extensive public safety experience to the department that will benefit our City.”

Wichitans will have an opportunity to meet the candidates and ask questions at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 in Lotus Hall at Botanica, 701 Amidon St at a police candidate forum.

Residents may also visit wichita.gov/wpdchiefsearch to see a timeline of the search process and find a link to the City’s Forum engagement site to provide input and see a list of Search Review Committee members.

