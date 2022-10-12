Salina police investigate after shot fired in high school parking lot

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating the discharge of a gun in the Salina South High School parking lot. Police said there were no injuries in the Tuesday-afternoon incident that happened as school was getting out.

Salina police said its detectives “are actively following up on investigative leads,” and the department is in regular communication with administrators in the school district, USD 305.

Police ask anyone with information on what happened Tuesday afternoon at the high school to call Salina PD at 785-826-7210 or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

