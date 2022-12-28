Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas is thawing out after a recent blast of winter weather, holiday travel is taking a major blow from storms that caused extensive problems across the U.S. The weather played a role in a disastrous scenario for Southwest Airlines which had to cancel a majority of its flights. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is among the travel hubs at which disruptions are grounding some travelers, keeping them from moving on to their destinations.

“I’d like to sleep in my own bed, even though we like my in-laws. And we’re looking forward to not being here past January 1 because that’s when they said our flight’s going to take off instead of [Wednesday],” said Evan Atkinson, trying to get back home to Maryland after his family traveled to Kansas for the holiday.

The three-to-four day delay isn’t uncommon for holiday travelers across the U.S. In some cases, the situation is even worse. Many Southwest flights were either delayed or canceled.

It isn’t just fliers running into problems. Drivers also are experiencing travel woes.

AAA reports Emergency Roadside Assistance more than doubled in demand from the same period last year. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, about 1,400 people called for help, more than double the number of people who called in that four day stretch last year. Batteries, tows and flat tires were the top reasons for the recent service requests.

“Batteries, tires... antifreeze is a very important thing to make sure is in good shape on your vehicle before you head out on your road trips,” AAA Kansas spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

While travelers like Atkinson are trying to get home as soon as they can, many are also counting their blessings.

“Staying with some great in-laws, playing some good cards, staying up all night. “Well, we got lucky on the way out here with a very good price at a last-minute flight. So, we had that going for us,” Atkinson said.

