Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph move to unionize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Nurses United on Monday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to unionize nursing staff at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

The union would include all full-time, regular part-time and per diem registered nurses, including registered nurses who serve as relief charge nurses and full-time charge nurses, employed by the Employer at its acute-care hospital facility currently.

Ascension Via Christi responded to the petition.

“We do not believe unionization is necessary, although we recognize and respect the rights of associates to decide whether or not to unionize. We firmly believe associates are better served when they are able to work directly and collaboratively with leaders rather than through unionization. We believe it is an important leadership responsibility to ensure associates have the facts about unionization so they can make a fully informed decision that is best for themselves and their families,” said Ascension Via Christi.

“We will not waive their right to make a fully informed decision to join, or not to join, a union under the protections afforded by a secret ballot election process supervised by the NationalLabor Relations Board,” the hospital system concluded.

