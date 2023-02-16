Prosecutors receiving complaints on Wichita denture practice after FF12 investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is responding after a FactFinder 12 investigation into Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita.

The DA’s office said it’s received several complaints but needs formal complaints from consumers to open an investigation into the practice.

FactFinder 12 has done several stories about those who have never received their dentures or didn’t get refunded by the company when promised. Some people that have called or emailed FactFinder 12, have been dealing with issues over several years.

The DA’s office said it’s received complaints but advised consumers that for a DA investigation, they’re required to fill out a formal form.

“We’ve had four consumers reach out to us but they haven’t filed formal complaints, so we haven’t taken any immediate steps. For us to get involved and start an actual investigation, we ask consumers to fill out a consumer complaint form which lays out what happened, talks about the transaction, where it occurred, what they lost and what do they want back,” said Jason Roach, Assistant District Attorney in charge of the Consumer Protection Division.

Click here to fill out a formal complaint form for the DA’s office. You can fill out the form, download it and email it to consumer@sedgwick.gov to file a formal complaint.

