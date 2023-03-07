Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed

(AP) - Voters in Oklahoma will decide Tuesday whether it should be legal to possess and grow recreational marijuana in the state, having already signed off on a now-popular medical marijuana program in 2018 by a wide margin.

Roughly 10% of the state’s adult population has a medical license for marijuana. Unlike in most other states, there is no list of qualifying medical conditions in Oklahoma and patients can get a recommendation from a doctor online and get a medical-use license for the drug that’s valid for two years.

The cannabis industry wants to expand the market to help offset falling prices brought on in part by a glut of medical dispensaries opened to support those users. The measure would allow anyone 21 and over to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, plus concentrates and marijuana-infused products. People could legally grow up to 12 marijuana plants. The measure would also open sales to out-of-state residents.

Opposition includes clergy, law enforcement and prosecutors, led by former Republican Gov. Frank Keating, an ex-FBI agent. Current Gov. Kevin Stitt and nearly all the Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate also have announced their opposition. They likely face an uphill fight in Tuesday’s election: Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in 2018 by 14 percentage points.

Recreational sales would be subjected to a 15% excise tax on top of the standard state sales tax, and the revenue it generates would be used to help fund local municipalities, the court system, public schools, substance abuse treatment and the state’s general revenue fund. The proposal also outlines a judicial process for people to seek expungement or dismissal of prior marijuana-related convictions.

