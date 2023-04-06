More than 5K suspected fentanyl pills seized in Salina, 2 arrested

An investigation involving suspected fentanyl pills led to two arrests in Salina.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl pills led to the seizure of more than 5,000 pills suspected of containing fentanyl and two arrests. During a search in the 800 block of Mike Drive in Salina, investigators also recovered more than half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns and suspected stolen property.

The execution of a search warrant led to the arrests of 36-year-old Gregory James Walburn and 28-year-old Chelsea Renae Walburn. Arresting charges against both include several counts of aggravated child endangerment, distribution of opiates, possession of opiates, possession and distribution of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

A news release from the Salina Police Department said the drug and weapon seizures and arrests began Tuesday with the department’s SWAT team and detective division working with KBI agents in serving the search warrant on Mike Drive. Salina PD said the pills seized “are commonly recognized to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl.”

As the investigation continues, Salina police ask anyone with information about this case or any illegal drug activities to call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477) or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

